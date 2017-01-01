Clean and Simple Remote Presentations

Works in 3 easy steps

1. Share a link

You share a link to your work with as many people as you want.

2. Present your work

You show your work to everyone who joins the presentation.

3. Get real time feedback

You and your collaborators add feedback notes in real time.

No Buffering

Because the presentation is pre-loaded in everyone's browsers, it gets displayed in its pixel perfect form without any lag or buffering issues.

No Confusion

The presenter controls what everyone sees, while each individual gets her own mouse pointer. This way everyone knows exactly what's being talked about.

No Forgetting

Collaborators can add notes right during the presentation so that nothing is forgotten!

Our Happy Users

See what our users are saying about Prezlr

face

Seeing everyone’s cursors makes me feel like I am in the same room with everyone.

— Håvard Lundberg, ANALYST at Analyse & Tal
face

It’s really clean and simple. Feels like a much lighter way to do remote presentations.

— Riccardo Cereser, DESIGNER at Hello Group
face

It's super handy to have everyone add notes and comments during the presentation.

— Ciarán Duffy, DIRECTOR at Refugee Text

Ready to try Prezlr?

Get started for free

