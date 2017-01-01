Clean and Simple Remote Presentations

No Buffering
Because the presentation is pre-loaded in everyone's browsers, it gets displayed in its pixel perfect form without any lag or buffering issues.
You share a link to your work with as many people as you want.
You show your work to everyone who joins the presentation.
You and your collaborators add feedback notes in real time.
Because the presentation is pre-loaded in everyone's browsers, it gets displayed in its pixel perfect form without any lag or buffering issues.
The presenter controls what everyone sees, while each individual gets her own mouse pointer. This way everyone knows exactly what's being talked about.
Collaborators can add notes right during the presentation so that nothing is forgotten!
See what our users are saying about Prezlr
Seeing everyone’s cursors makes me feel like I am in the same room with everyone.— Håvard Lundberg, ANALYST at Analyse & Tal
It’s really clean and simple. Feels like a much lighter way to do remote presentations.— Riccardo Cereser, DESIGNER at Hello Group
It's super handy to have everyone add notes and comments during the presentation.— Ciarán Duffy, DIRECTOR at Refugee Text
Get started for free